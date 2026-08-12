7 Dogs Release Date: With its action and spectacular antics, 7 Dogs is already generating excitement throughout Arab nations. It will soon release in Indian theatres as well. The movie is significant for the audiences because it marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Italian actress Monica Bellucci will play a significant part in 7 Dogs, alongside Salman and Sanjay Dutt. 7 Dogs Release Date India The much-awaited international action thriller 7 Dogs is scheduled to open in Indian theatres on August 21, 2026. The movie will be released in both Hindi and English, allowing Indian viewers to see the international production in both languages.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors of Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, are behind the international action thriller. In addition to working on Marvel's Ms Marvel, they completed 7 Dogs, another significant action movie in their expanding international repertoire.

What Is 7 Dogs All About? International Interpol agent Khalid Al-Azzazi manages to capture Ghali Abu Dawood, a major member of the secret global crime syndicate known as 7 Dogs. But a year later, the syndicate returns and starts distributing a dangerous new drug called Pink Lady across the Middle East.

Khalid is forced to team up with the only person who truly knows how the syndicate works. Together, they begin a secret mission that takes them across several cities around the world as they try to uncover and stop the criminal network.

ALSO READ - Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt Bring Ultimate Swag In Saudi Film 7 Dogs Trailer 7 Dogs Movie Budget For an Arab-language production, 7 Dogs has been produced on an exceptionally enormous scale. The movie is one of the priciest movies to come out of the Arab world, with a reported budget of about $40 million, according to GQ Middle East.

The majority of the production was shot at Al-Hosn Big Time Studios in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the filmmakers prioritised real explosives, practical action, and stunts. ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 20 Trailer Out: Salman Khan Introduces ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ Twist For New Season | Watch Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in the action thriller SVC63, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie marks his first-ever collaboration with South Indian actress Nayanthara. The Bollywood superstar is also returning to host the new season of Bigg Boss 20. It will premiere on September 6, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar.