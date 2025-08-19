AA22 x A6: The pan-India movie, temporarily titled AA22xA6, promises to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles with Allu Arjun in triple roles and Deepika Padukone in a never-before-seen warrior avatar. Allu Arjun and director Atlee have joined forces for what is being described as one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. The film, currently referred to as AA22xA6, is already generating massive buzz for its scale, star cast, and vision. Set in a parallel universe, the project is expected to redefine the standards of alternate reality storytelling in Indian films.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Deepika Padukone is all set to begin shooting for her portions in November 2025. Report revealed that the actress has already started preparing for her role and will dedicate around 100 days exclusively to the project. Her character will be that of a fierce warrior, designed with a unique look and custom-made weapons. The makers are said to have crafted a fresh and powerful avatar for Deepika, which will feature high-intensity action, drama, and emotional depth.

The film is equally significant for Allu Arjun, who will reportedly be seen in three distinct roles. Each role comes with a different look and personality, making this one of the most challenging performances of his career. The story unfolds across two contrasting worlds, including an alternate universe, which has already been compared to the scale of Hollywood's Avatar. With production scheduled to continue until September 2026, the makers are eyeing a grand theatrical release in the second half of 2027. Allu Arjun has cleared his calendar for this project and is dedicating himself fully to ensure it becomes the biggest milestone in his career. Alongside Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

Deepika Padukone Other Projects Meanwhile, Deepika is also preparing to shoot King opposite Shah Rukh Khan in October 2025. She recently made headlines for stepping away from the remake of The Intern, choosing instead to focus on her other big projects. Interestingly, both King and AA22xA6 will mark Deepika’s first major shoots after embracing motherhood, making them even more special for her career.