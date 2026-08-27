Growing up in the glamorous world of Bollywood often comes with an unwritten expectation: step into the spotlight and pursue a career in acting. With famous parents, easy access to industry insiders, and instant media attention, the silver screen seems like the most natural destination for celebrity children.
However, a growing number of star kids are actively choosing to forge their own paths, proving that success and personal fulfilment exist far beyond the realm of movie stardom.
5 Bollywood Celebrity Kids Who Chose A Different Career
1. Navya Naveli Nanda: Social Entrepreneurship & Healthcare
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- Famous Lineage: Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and niece of Abhishek Bachchan.
- Chosen Path: Despite coming from one of the most legendary film families in Indian cinema, Navya made it clear early on that acting was not her passion. She co-founded Aara Health, a female-focused healthcare platform advocating for women's well-being and health awareness. Additionally, she leads Project Naveli, an initiative promoting gender equality in India, alongside hosting her popular podcast.
2. Trishala Dutt: Psychotherapy
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- Famous Lineage: Daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt and his late wife, Richa Sharma.
- Chosen Path: Rather than entering Hindi cinema like her father and grandfather (Sunil Dutt), Trishala stepped away from the glitz of showbiz entirely. Based in the United States, she completed her education in psychology and works as a practising psychotherapist, running her own successful counselling practice in New York.
3. Vedaant Madhavan: Professional Swimming
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- Famous Lineage: Son of acclaimed actor R. Madhavan.
- Chosen Path: Vedaant traded red-carpet events for competitive swimming pools. Establishing himself as one of India's brightest young sporting talents, he has won several international accolades for the country, including multiple gold medals at the Malaysian Open and podium finishes at the Danish, Latvian, and Thailand Opens.
4. Anshula Kapoor: Entrepreneurship & Philanthropy
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- Famous Lineage: Daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor (as well as half-sister to Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor).
- Chosen Path: While her siblings chose to work in front of the camera, Anshula opted for an entrepreneurial and charitable route. She founded Fankind, an innovative tech-fundraising platform that connects fans with celebrity experiences to raise money for various social causes and non-profit organisations across India.
5. Aarav Kumar: Fashion Design
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- Famous Lineage: Son of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.
- Chosen Path: Despite heavy speculation surrounding a potential film debut, Aarav explicitly told his family that he had no interest in entering cinema or film production. Instead, he pursued higher studies in London focusing on fashion design, aiming to build an independent career as a fashion designer.
FAQs
Many celebrity children prefer privacy, have different creative or professional passions (such as business, sports, or healthcare), or choose to avoid the intense public scrutiny that comes with an acting career.
Are there star kids who work behind the scenes in films instead of acting?
Yes. Celebrities like Aryan Khan (director/filmmaker) and Rhea Kapoor (film producer and stylist) have chosen behind-the-camera creative roles over acting.
Is Navya Naveli Nanda planning to enter Bollywood later?
No. Navya has consistently stated in interviews that she has no plans to pursue acting and remains fully dedicated to her social entrepreneurship and healthcare ventures.