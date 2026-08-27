The Indian film industry operates as an interconnected web where decades of intermarriages and shared heritage link seemingly unrelated stars. From Ranveer Singh being Sonam Kapoor’s second cousin to Lata Mangeshkar being Shraddha Kapoor’s grand-aunt, these family trees showcase how deep Bollywood’s roots run.

Here's a list of 10 Bollywood family connections: Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor (Second Cousins) Ranveer Singh’s paternal grandmother (Chand Burke) and Sonam Kapoor’s maternal grandmother are real sisters. This makes Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor second cousins. Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra (First Cousins) The late legendary producer Yash Chopra was married to Pamela Chopra, and his sister is Hiroo Johar. Hiroo Johar is Karan Johar’s mother, making Yash Chopra his maternal uncle. Karan Johar and YRF head Aditya Chopra are first cousins. Tabu and Shabana Azmi (Aunt and Niece) Acclaimed actor Tabu (born Tabassum Fatima Hashmi) is the daughter of Jamal Hashmi. Jamal is the brother of veteran actor Shabana Azmi. Shabana Azmi is Tabu's paternal aunt (bua). Emraan Hashmi, Alia Bhatt, and Mohit Suri (Cousins) Emraan Hashmi’s paternal grandmother (Meherbano Mohammad Ali) was the sister of Shirin Mohammad Ali, the mother of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt is Emraan Hashmi's uncle, which makes Emraan a second cousin to Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and director Mohit Suri.

Shraddha Kapoor and Lata Mangeshkar / Asha Bhosle (Grand-Niece) Shraddha Kapoor’s maternal grandfather, Pandharinath Kolhapure, was the nephew of Deenanath Mangeshkar (the father of music icons Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle). Legendary playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle are Shraddha Kapoor’s grand-aunts. Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan (First Cousins) Screenwriter Honey Irani (mother of Farhan and Zoya Akhtar) and Daisy Irani have a third sister named Menaka Irani. Menaka is the mother of directors Farah Khan and Sajid Khan. Farhan Akhtar and Farah Khan are first maternal cousins. ALSO READ: Dil Dhadakne Do To Janne Tu Ya Jaane Na: Bollywood Movies That Show The Beauty Of Sibling Bonds Sharman Joshi and Prem Chopra (Father-in-Law and Son-in-Law) 3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi married Prerana Chopra in 2000. Prerana is the daughter of legendary Bollywood villain Prem Chopra. Prem Chopra is Sharman Joshi’s father-in-law. Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiran Rao (First Cousins) Both Aditi Rao Hydari and director-producer Kiran Rao belong to the royal lineage of the Wanaparthy estate in Telangana. Raja J. Rameshwar Rao was Aditi’s maternal grandfather and Kiran’s paternal grandfather. Aditi Rao Hydari and Kiran Rao are first cousins.

Simi Garewal and Rani Mukerji (Sisters-in-Law) Simi Garewal’s mother (Darshi) and Aditya Chopra’s mother (Pamela Chopra) were sisters, making Simi and Aditya first cousins. When Rani Mukerji married Aditya Chopra, she officially became Simi Garewal’s sister-in-law. Guru Dutt and Amrita Rao (Second Cousins Once Removed) The legendary actor-filmmaker Guru Dutt and Vivah actress Amrita Rao share common roots from the Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmin community. Amrita's grandfather and Guru Dutt were second cousins. Amrita Rao is distantly related as a grand-niece to Guru Dutt. While nepotism and famous star kids often dominate headlines, the complex webbing of marriage, second cousins, and old family trees links surprising corners of the Hindi film industry. FAQS How are Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor related? Ranveer Singh’s mother (Anju Bhavnani) and Sonam Kapoor’s mother (Sunita Kapoor) are first cousins, making Ranveer and Sonam second cousins. Are Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra first cousins? Yes. Hiroo Johar (Karan Johar’s mother) is the sister of late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra (Aditya Chopra’s father). How is Shraddha Kapoor connected to the Mangeshkar family? Shraddha’s maternal grandfather, Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was a cousin to legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, making them her grand-aunts.

