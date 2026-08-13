Mini Mathur emerged as the winner of Alliance, taking home the trophy and cash prize after a journey filled with alliances, rivalries and changing game dynamics. However, her victory has also faced claims that luck played a role in her win.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Jagran, Mini Mathur addressed the criticism and explained why she believes she won the show fair and square. Looking ack at her reality show debut, Alliance winner Mini Mathur said she entered the competition without a fixed strategy. “For me, this was a very different space. I’ve never done a reality show before, so I didn’t go into it with any strategies or any, you know, prior notions about how I’m going to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banijay Asia (@banijayasia) Mini Mathur added that staying true to herself helped her navigate the game. “I went along and in every moment, every day, I did what felt right to me, to my heart and to my gut.” Addressing the claims that luck helped her win, Mini Mathur pointed to her performance in the physical challenges and the finale. “I would have said yes, if I did not win the physical challenge against Ali and Ruhi,” she said.

Mini recalled winning the semi-final physical task with Kushal Tandon and finishing the final physical game five minutes before Aly Goni and Ruhee. She also explained how she selected the clue that eventually helped her crack the final code. “If you pause all the clues and you work out the math, I picked up the right clue on the first time I picked a clue,” Mini said. She further pointed out that another clue kept in the safe was later opened to confirm the answer.

ALSO READ: Payal Gaming Calls Aly Goni 'Fake'; Says He 'Doesn't Deserve To Win Alliance' | Exclusive Defending her win, Mini Mathur added, “I don’t understand how people are not being able to figure out that this was a physical task that I won and clues on the basis of which I picked the right code and that code won.”

The Call Me Bae actress concluded with a strong statement, “If this was masterminded, then Aly Goni should have won because he’s done many more reality shows. So I won fair and square.” Alliance reality show premiered on Prime Video on June 26, 2026 and concluded on August 6, 2026.