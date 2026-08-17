Alliance winner Mini Mathur has opened up about the alleged special treatment given to contestants Sohail Khan and Seema during the reality show. In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Jagran, Mini reflected on her experience inside the house and explained why she believed all contestants should have been treated equally when it came to the game.

Mini Mathur On Sohail Khan-Seema’s Special Treatment During her Alliance journey, Mini was heard questioning why contestants such as Sohail Khan and Seema appeared to receive certain exceptions in the game. Asked whether she felt contestants were treated differently because of their industry connections, Mini clarified that she was not seeking any special treatment for herself.

"I was not looking for a more equal playing field for me. I was always down and dirty with everybody. And I played the game without playing my age card or my gender card or whoever the hell I am, my card," she said.

Explaining her stance, Mini said she believed Alliance was ultimately a game that should be played on an equal footing. "My only thing was that this is a show about the game and the game was played in the arena."

She also acknowledged that Sohail and Seema deserved respect for their age and achievements, but felt that this should not affect their participation in the competition. "I just felt that from a game perspective, everybody should have been equal. Yes, you treat them with respect that they deserve because of, you know, their age and what they've achieved in life. But that doesn't mean that you keep saving them from a game point of view," Mini explained.

Mini further revealed that her concern stemmed partly from the fact that she was also around the same age as Sohail and Seema, yet did not receive similar considerations. "I did not adhere to that. So my point to Nikhil was just that I'm the same age as Seema and Sohail. So I am not getting any age benefit. So why are everyone giving it to them?" she said.

However, Mini stressed that her comments were not intended as a personal attack against either contestant. She reiterated that Sohail, Seema and Ravi deserved respect inside the house, while the competition itself should remain fair. "But having said that, I stick to my point that people like Ravi ji and Sohail and Seema, yes, you give them all the respect, you know, in the house. But where the game is concerned, it's a game boss."

ALSO READ: Alliance Winner Mini Mathur Defends Victory Amid ‘Luck’ Claims: ‘If This Was Masterminded, Aly Goni Should Have Won’ | Exclusive Mini Mathur On Nikhil Chinnappa’s Role Mini also discussed her long-standing friendship with Nikhil Chinnappa, whom she chose as her alliance partner. The two have known each other since their MTV VJ days, and Mini described him as an experienced reality-show player.

While Nikhil was often labelled a "mastermind" inside the house, Mini offered a different perspective. She said his intensity and experience could make him appear intimidating, particularly to younger contestants, but rejected the idea that he was manipulating people. "He was a very, very solid player," Mini said, while explaining that she and Nikhil sometimes gave each other direction during the game. Looking back at her Alliance journey, Mini described it in one word: "Life changing."