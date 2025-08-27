Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik made a candid revelation on Bigg Boss 19, surprising fans with a personal confession about his school days. During one of the recent episodes, he admitted that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was his school crush. Shraddha, who was his senior back then, left a lasting impression on him with her simplicity, charm, and genuine nature. Amaal praised her authenticity on social media, particularly on Instagram, noting how she built her massive following without relying on gimmicks or fake followers. The confession offered fans a glimpse into his personal life, making him one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.

Opening up on the show, Amaal recalled, "School main bhi... Dentures pehen ke aati thi, meri senior thi... Meri school ki crush thi, aur insaan bhi itni sweetheart." He went on to highlight Shraddha’s honesty on social media, adding, "Poore internet pe sabse asli following uss ladki ki hai bina kuch kiye." According to him, the actress’s popularity is rooted in her real and relatable personality. Amaal also mentioned one of his favourite scenes from Shraddha’s film Stree 2, saying, "Uska ek scene hai where she arrives and the hair, choti se maarti hai sabko... Taaliyan hai theatres main." He further reflected on her career-defining role as Aarohi in Aashiqui 2, saying, “changed everything” for her, marking a significant turning point in her journey. Adding a playful touch, Amaal imitated some of Shraddha’s Instagram dance moves, pointing out how much she enjoys being her real self online. Fans loved seeing his light-hearted side and genuine admiration for the actress, which made the confession all the more endearing.

Amaal Malik talking about Shraddha Kapoor in Bigg Boss

Meanwhile, Amaal's decision to enter Bigg Boss 19 also surprised many, including the host Salman Khan, who expressed his shock at the music director joining the reality show. Amaal explained his choice, saying, "I think that happened because I found success a bit too early. When you get that kind of success at 24, suddenly… I think I've mellowed down with age, slowed my pace a bit. So I thought, why not use this show to connect with all the people who've shown me love for the past 10 years? They know the music, but maybe not the person behind it. I want them to meet the real Amaal — not the one whose words or tweets accidentally turned into headlines. That Amaal exists too, but I want to show why he is the way he is."