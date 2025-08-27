Bigg Boss 19: In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 19, veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand will be seen sharing some personal experiences with her co-contestant Baseer Ali. The actress candidly spoke about her two failed marriages, leaving many viewers touched by her honesty and strength. The promo, released by JioHotstar on Wednesday afternoon, begins with Kunickaa telling Baseer, “I have been married. I have a child. Then I came to the industry." Listening to her story, Baseer then asks about her second marriage. To this, the actress responds, “No, second marriage also did not work."nHer revelation came as a surprise to many fans who were not aware of her personal struggles. Despite the challenges, Kunickaa has often shown resilience in both her personal and professional life.

During the conversation, Baseer Ali also opened up about his own family’s experience with divorce. He shared that his mother too went through separation, after which he and his brother tried to find her another partner. “We got her remarried. Humne hi karvaye thi, maine aur bhaiya ne. That man turned out to be someone else only," he said.nHearing this, Kunickaa was touched and replied, “How sweet of both of you boys." She further added, “Even my son keeps telling me…", before being interrupted by Baseer.

Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand's first marriage was to a Marwari man, who was 13 years older than her. Unfortunately, it ended within two-and-a-half years. The couple welcomed a son during their marriage, but their relationship eventually fell apart. Following the separation, Kunickaa was involved in a long and painful eight-year custody battle for her child. Ultimately, her son chose to stay with his father. This was a difficult time for the actress, but she never lost hope. Despite her first marriage not working out, Kunickaa decided to give love another chance. Sadly, her second marriage too ended in failure, followed by a live-in relationship that also did not last. Instead of letting these experiences break her, she chose to focus on raising her son and building her career.