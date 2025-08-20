Nagarjuna Akkineni is basking in the success of Coolie, which also stars Rajinikanth. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action movie was released on August 14 and has earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide, despite facing competition from War 2 at the box office. Amid the success, Nagarjuna announced his new project, which is going to be an action family drama. His next film is tentatively titled KING100. The project has been in the making for the last 6-7 months.

Nagarjuna Announces New Film KING100 After playing an antagonist in Coolie, Nagarjuna is set to return to playing a protagonist in the upcoming movie. In a chat with ZEE Telugu TV show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi, Nagarjuna spilled the beans about his upcoming projects and teased fans with details about KING100. He said, "KING100… It has been in the making for 6-7 months. Ra Karthik is directing the film; he’s a Tamil director who narrated the story to me almost a year ago. It will be a grand film. Now that Coolie has been released, I will start working on it, and my next release will be KING100. It’s a nice action, family drama movie."

Clarifying that after Coolie and Kuberaa, he will headline the action drama. He added, "I just want to make it clear that this time, I will be the protagonist." ALSO READ: Su From So OTT Release Update: Not Prime Video But This OTT Platform Secures Streaming Rights Of Kannada Horror Movie | Report Talking about Nagarjuna's role in Coolie, he was seen playing the main antagonist, Simon, a smuggler with a mysterious past. Simon's son, Arjun, rejects his criminal business and becomes a customs officer. Nagarjuna's intense face-off with Rajinikanth's character Deva, a former coolie union leader, who investigates the death of his friend, which leads him to a crime syndicate and revives his old gang. This conflict was the highlight of the movie. Besides Nagarjuna and Rajinikanth, the film also stars Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Rachita Ram with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde in special appearances.