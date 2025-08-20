- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 04:28 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Su From So OTT Release Update: JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham starrer Kannada horror comedy movie Su From So released in theatres on July 25. The film received positive responses from the audience and the critics. The horror comedy drama initially started off with a slow note, earning only in lakhs. But the numbers skyrocketed after the good word of mouth. The film had a mega collection at the box office. After its dream run, there is an update on its OTT release. Yes, earlier it was reported that the film is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video. But hold on! There is a twist.
As per the latest report by 123telugu, JioHotstar has secured the digital rights of Su From So. It also suggested that the streaming date of the film will be announced very soon, as it has already completed 26 days of theatrical run.
What Is Su From So All About?
The horror comedy movie revolves around a young man named Ashoka, who develops feelings for a neighbour. Due to some arising misunderstanding, the villagers believe that he has been possessed by the spirit of Sulochana, a woman associated with the nearby locality. The situation creates tension in the community. Ashoka becomes the focus of local suspicion. Then the background of Sulochana’s daughter, Bhanu, is revealed. Her experiences and struggles are connected to the beliefs in the spirit. Su From So features Shaneel Gautham as Ravi aka Anna, JP Thuminad as Ashoka, Sandhya Arakere as Bhaanu, Prakash Thuminad as Chandra, Deepak Rai Panaje as Sathisha, Mime Ramdas as Yadhu, Raj B Shetty as Karunakar aka Guruji, Pushparaj Bolar as Bhaava and Mamtha Shetty as Mala.
Su From So has been written and directed by JP Thuminad and backed by Shashidhar Shetty, Baroda Ravi Rai Kalasa and Raj B. Shetty.
What Is The Budget Of Su From So?
As per reports, the film has been made on a minimum budget of Rs 5.50 crore.
Su From So Box Office Collection Report
As per Sacnilk, the film had a box office collection of Rs 73.01 crore in India after 26 days of release. The worldwide collection of Su From So stands at Rs 107.02 crore till now.