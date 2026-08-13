South actress Anupama Parameswaran has recently spoken about her painful break-up from a toxic relationship, revealing that she endured two years of "narcissistic abuse". In a recent interview with Dhanya Varma, she shared her emotional ordeal and how the relationship deeply affected her mental health, career, and personal life.

Anupama Parameswaran Opens Up About Two Years Of 'Narcissistic Abuse' Anupama explained that the abuse happened quietly, causing her to slowly withdraw and shrink as a person. She noted that narcissists are often misunderstood as people who love themselves, but are actually insecure individuals who want complete control.

"Everyone in my family knew the relationship was not right for me. They saw me shrinking. When you are in a healthy relationship, you grow," she stated. She added that her former partner quickly pushed for commitment, introducing her to his family after just a few dates and discussing an engagement within three months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamaparameswaran96) The controlling behaviour eventually spilled over into her professional life, forcing her to turn down multiple film projects. She pointed out her absence from the promotional events of her major hit film Dragon, stating, "He started controlling everything, not just my work but every aspect of my life." Anupama also addressed online trolls who accused her of being a "gold digger", clarifying that she was the one who delayed and ultimately rejected the engagement proposal to avoid a future divorce.

Comparing her former partner's unpredictable nature to Vikram's characters in the film Anniyan, she described a painful cycle of behaviour, "It was like living with an 'Anniyan'. On some days, he would be 'Remo'. You would feel incredibly lucky to have such a wonderful person in your life. The next day, he would be 'Anniyan'. He would behave in the most cruel manner. The following day, he would apologise, beg, promise that he would never repeat it and cry like a child. This would keep repeating."

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor Wins Legal Protection As Delhi High Court Orders Takedown Of Obscene Content Despite facing negative comments and social media backlash after sharing her journey, Anupama chose to prioritise her healing. On the work front, she was recently seen in Mareechika and has upcoming projects like Bhogi and Crazy Kalyanam.