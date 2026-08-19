Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, revealed that she has relocated to New York City to pursue an MBA. She said that she wants to meet new people and live a different life. The content creator also opened up about how life changed following the India's Got Latent controversy,

Apoorva Mukhija, in a recent podcast with Untriggered By AminJaz, claimed that even though she controls what she speaks in her vlogs, she still doesn't understand why she gets cancelled. This cancellation impacts her relationships with brands, which means she will no longer be able to make money.

Apoorva Mukhija shared the link to the podcast on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "So I don't live in India anymore."

Apoorva Mukhija Instagram story

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Apoorva Mukhija acknowledged that although relocating to New York was her ambition and she should be thrilled about it, she is also afraid because her friends, profession, and entire world are in India.

Last seen on Lock Upp 2, she will resume her life as a student and live in a dorm in New York.

Why Is Apoorva Mukhija Moving To New York?

When asked why she decided to relocate to New York, Apoorva Mukhija said she's been to the city multiple times before deciding she wanted to live there. "I have traveled quiet a lot, and when I landed in New York I was like - 'I really want to live here."