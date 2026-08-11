Music composer AR Rahman's son AR Ameen suffered minor injuries in an accident that happened in Chennai on Monday. The playback singer talked about what transpired hours after the news of the car accident went viral. On Instagram Story, Ameen clarified that he was in the passenger seat when the accident happened. "Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we got into a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and okay. All praises to the Almighty (EPI) for His grace and protection over all of us."

AR Rahman's son also thanked those who checked up on him. "I want to sincerely thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me, and sent their love and prayers." AR Ameen also talked about his family's values. He claimed that the lessons and prayers of his father, AR Rahman, grandmother, and GV Anna continue to guide him. He further added, "It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's, and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me."

(Image: Instagram/@arrameen) ALSO READ - AR Rahman's Son Ameen Suffers Minor Injuries In Car Accident Ameen also reposted his sister Khatija's statement, which explained what actually transpired and thanked everyone who prayed for her brother. "Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving. A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision." Khatija also asked the media to confirm information with the family to avoid 'unnecessary worry and distress'. "By God's grace, Ameen, his friend, and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe." ALSO READ - AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Ties Knot With Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed The accident occurred at approximately 3.30 AM in the vicinity of Guindy, Chennai, as Ameen was allegedly travelling there with a friend, according to Hindustan Times. Regarding his career, AR Ameen recently provided the voice of Chikiri Chikiri in the Tamil version of Ram Charan's recently released movie Peddi. Additionally, he worked with Jasleen Royal on the independent single Bheegi Bheegi, which featured Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan.