Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together is a casting dream Hindi cinema has rarely managed to turn into reality. But the three Khans have now found a different reason to come together—not for a film, but for music.

The superstars are part of Asha Forever, AR Rahman’s tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Conceived during Bhosle’s lifetime, the project is now being completed following her death on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92. The project is a celebration of her remarkable musical legacy.

What is Asha Forever?

Asha Forever, spearheaded by AR Rahman, is a tribute music video that was already in development during Asha Bhosle’s lifetime, with Rahman hoping she would see the finished project.

ALSO READ: SRK-Salman Khan Skip Asha Bhosle’s Last Rites But Attend Anant Ambani’s Birthday? Internet Questions

A teaser released earlier this year featured glimpses of Bhosle and the musicians involved, including artists from Trinity Laban.

Why Are Aamir, Shah Rukh And Salman Khan Part Of Asha Forever? AR Rahman has been revealing the star-studded lineup of Asha Forever one name at a time. Shah Rukh Khan was among the first to come on board, followed by Salman Khan, with Aamir Khan later completing the much-awaited three-Khan combination. ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle-Lata Mangeshkar's Brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar Announces Asia's Biggest Hospital In Their Memory

While announcing Aamir’s participation, Rahman praised the actor’s ability to make every moment meaningful and thanked him for joining the tribute to Asha Bhosle. Rahman also highlighted Salman’s affection for the late singer while confirming his participation. Shah Rukh had earlier agreed to be part of the project.