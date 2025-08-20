The Ba**ds Of Bollywood Launch Event: Shah Rukh Khan once again showed his unwavering support for his children as he proudly stood by son Aryan Khan at the launch of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* preview on Wednesday. The event was a special moment for Aryan, as it marked not only the unveiling of his much-awaited directorial debut but also his very first official speech before the media. While Shah Rukh watched warmly from one corner of the stage, Aryan confidently stepped into the spotlight. However, the young filmmaker admitted he was feeling extremely nervous. Lightening the mood with a touch of humour, Aryan joked about his stage fright and revealed how much he had prepared for the moment.

“I have been practising non-stop,” Aryan said with a smile. “In fact, I am so nervous that I even wrote my speech on the teleprompter. Just in case there’s a power cut, I’ve also brought it along on paper with a torch! And if I still make mistakes, my dad is here to help me. Even then, if I mess up, please forgive me this is my first time.” His honesty drew laughter, applause, and affectionate cheers from the audience. Adding to the fun, Shah Rukh joined in by turning around to show a printout of Aryan’s speech cheekily stuck on his back, showing just how supportive he was of his son’s big day.

Meanwhile, Aryan went on to share that the show had been four years in the making. He explained that he and his team had put in endless discussions, planning, and countless retakes to bring the story to life. "It has been a long and challenging journey, but now the show is finally ready to release," he said proudly. After his speech, Aryan posed for photos with both his parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, making it a picture-perfect family moment. The cast of the show, including lead actors Sahher Bambba and Lakshya, also joined in for group photographs, further adding to the excitement.