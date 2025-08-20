The Ba**ds Of Bollywood Preview Out: The much-awaited preview of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, has finally been released. Streaming soon on Netflix, the series is a sharp satire on the Hindi film industry, taking a tongue-in-cheek look at its glamour, quirks and controversies. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the show is scheduled to premiere on 18th September. The announcement has already sparked excitement among fans and celebrities alike. With a satirical storyline, a star-studded cast, and high-profile cameos, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* promises to be one of Netflix India’s biggest launches this year.

Netflix shared the preview with the caption, “Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.” The Ba**ds of Bollywood preview opens with a voiceover by Shah Rukh Khan, who describes Mumbai as a city of dreams that isn’t meant for everyone. The story follows Aasman Singh, played by Lakshya, a young actor determined not just to become a star but to achieve real respect in the industry. He is supported by his loyal friend, played by Raghav Juyal, who is seen celebrating the release of his latest hit film Revolver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) Meanwhile, Bobby Deol appears in the role of Ajay Talvar, described as "India's biggest star." The teaser also features Sahher Bambba in a lead role alongside Lakshya, while veteran actors Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Manish Chaudhari also play key parts. To add to the fun, filmmaker Karan Johar makes a cheeky cameo where he is seen losing his temper. The trailer ends with a striking meta moment where Aasman is told that actors become more famous after going to jail—before revealing surprise appearances by Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh.