The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Poster Out: Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is all set to step into the world of filmmaking with his directorial debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The much-talked-about project is already generating excitement, and fans are eagerly waiting for its preview, which will be released today. To add to the anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first official poster of the series, giving audiences a glimpse of the star-studded cast and its vibrant Bollywood vibe.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share the colourful poster, describing it in his signature witty style. The poster features Lakshya confidently posing on a red carpet outside a cinema hall, surrounded by flashing lights and the atmosphere of pure Bollywood glamour. Also featured on the poster are Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, and other key cast members. While posting the picture, SRK wrote, “Parda girne ka wait kar rahe ho? Yeh show parda phaad ke aa raha hai. (Waiting for the curtain to rise? This show is coming to tear the curtain apart). The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview, out today. #TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) Meanwhile, the poster instantly caught the attention of fans and celebrities alike. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan commented, "Cant waitttttt," with fire emojis, while actor Chunky Panday expressed his excitement with heart-eyed emojis. Fans too flooded the comment section with messages such as, "Pls release it already," and "Can't wait to see the preview!"

About The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Series Unlike his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan decided not to pursue acting but to take up direction. He has been working on this ambitious project for over a year. Aryan serves as the creator and director of the series, and he is also collaborating with co-creators and writers Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is said to explore the eccentric world of dreamers, strugglers, and aspirants in the Hindi film industry. The show promises to give a unique perspective on Bollywood, showcasing its charm, chaos, and the people who live and breathe cinema.