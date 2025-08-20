Maharani Season 4: Huma Qureshi is currently in London, shooting for the much-awaited political drama Maharani Season 4. The actress, who has won hearts with her powerful performance as Rani Bharti, a homemaker who unexpectedly rises to become the Chief Minister of Bihar, continues to keep fans excited with regular updates on social media. Recently, Huma shared a series of new pictures from London, teasing that the fourth season of what she proudly called “India’s most loved show” is on its way. With Huma Qureshi now bringing Rani Bharti to London, Maharani Season 4 promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more thrilling.

On Wednesday, Huma Qureshi posted a photo of herself in her Maharani avatar. She was seen wearing a black saree with a golden border, layered with a large fawn-coloured coat to keep off the London chill. The picture captured her gazing at the city’s skyline. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Maharani takes over London… Season 4 of India’s most loved show is loading … Coming soon. #RaniBharti @kangratalkies @sonylivindia @sirsubhashkapoor @dkh09 @jollynarenkumar”. Meanwhile, In her Instagram stories, Huma added quirky captions, keeping fans entertained. In one, she wrote, “Rani Bharti London main… Angrez Sarkar bhi soch main” (Rani Bharti is in London, even the British rulers are left thinking). In another, she cheekily said, “If anyone can bring back Kohinoor… it’s her. Rani Bharti spotted in London”.

The SonyLIV web series Maharani follows the story of Rani Bharti, an uneducated rural woman whose life takes a dramatic turn when her husband, the Chief Minister of Bihar, is injured. Forced into power, she finds herself navigating the dark and complicated world of politics. Through her character, the show highlights issues of leadership, betrayal, and survival in a system dominated by power struggles. Huma began shooting for the new season in February 2025 and confirmed it with a special Instagram post from the sets. "It is time for Season 4!!! Team #Maharani is backkkkk. Thank you dear audience for all the love. #Gratitude #Love Upwards & Onwards," she had written.