Marvel fans have another reason to be excited as the new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has been released. The upcoming superhero film had already created curiosity with its first trailer, which offered glimpses of several Avengers and the powerful villain Doctor Doom. The latest footage focuses more on Doom’s past, his transformation and the massive battle that awaits Earth’s heroes. The film is set to arrive in theatres later this year.

The movie trailer starts with a brief introduction to Victor, followed by a glance at his past. A voiceover tells us that he was an intelligent and caring person who was very different from other people.

The voiceover further adds that Victor had lost all the people he loved. Even though the speaker was aware that Victor was going through hard times, it never occurred to them that the incident would shatter him.

This glance seems to provide some background on how Victor finally turns out to be the powerful Dr. Doom.

Avengers Prepare For A Major Battle

New Trailer Shows Destruction Occurring in Different Areas While the Avengers Battle With Doom. Some of the superheroes shown in the new trailer include Ant-Man, Captain America and Thor.

One of the most remarkable parts of the movie is the second confrontation that occurs between Thor and Doctor Doom. In this part, Thor attempts to attack Doom using Stormbreaker, but the villain blocks him with just two fingers before throwing the weapon.