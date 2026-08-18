Bhagya Lakshmi fame actress Maera Mishra is all set to embrace motherhood with her husband, Rajul Yadav. The actress delighted her fans by announcing her pregnancy through a heartwarming social media post. Maera shared a special video featuring moments from the announcement, giving fans a glimpse of her baby bump. The couple’s post soon attracted congratulatory wishes from their friends, colleagues, and followers.

TV Actress Maera Mishra Announces Pregnancy Maera and Rajul announced the exciting news through their Instagram handles. In the video posted, you get to see how Maera is showing off her pregnant belly. The intimate announcement reflects their happiness as they prepare to welcome their first child.

Along with the video, Maera penned an emotional note about the new beginning. She wrote, “Some secrets are just too beautiful to keep… Our greatest adventure begins, and our hearts are already fuller than we ever imagined. The tiniest little heartbeat has given us the biggest reason to smile. Baby Junior is coming soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maera Misshra (@maeramishra) ALSO READ: Who Is Antara Banerjee? Actress Arrested For Allegedly Attacking RPF Officer With Razor Blade On Train Friends Shower Couple With Wishes Within hours of Maera announcing her pregnancy, a number of friends and colleagues from the television industry congratulated the couple in the comment section. Wow, congratulations, baby. Aarti Singh replied with multiple heart emojis and wrote, “Wow, congratulations, baby. Ridhima Pandit also wished her by dropping three red heart emojis on the post.

The announcement has brought a wave of happiness among Maera’s fans, who have been following her journey both on and off screen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maera Misshra (@maeramishra) Maera Mishra’s Television Journey Maera Mishra is a name that is no stranger to television audiences. Maera Mishra is known for her role in the hit television serial 'Bhagya Lakshmi' as Malishka. Apart from Bhagya Lakshmi, Maera has also appeared in other shows, including Splitsvilla, Bahu Begam, Maharaj Ki Jai ho and others. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee TV (@zeetv) ALSO READ: 'What The F***k. Grow Up': Anchor Caught On Video Calling Her Boss A 'Bitch' In Expletive-Laced Newsroom Blowup | VIDEO

Maera And Rajul’s New Chapter Maera and Rajul Yadav tied the knot in February 2025. As the two are set to take the next important step in life after their marriage, their pregnancy is an indication of their entry into parenthood.

With Baby Junior arriving soon, Maera and Rajul have received an outpouring of love from their fans, friends, and colleagues as they step into this new phase of their lives.