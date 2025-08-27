Television couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have once again found themselves at the centre of separation rumours. On Wednesday, Aishwarya shared several pictures from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on Instagram. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that she was seen celebrating alone, without her husband Neil by her side. In the photos, Aishwarya posed beautifully with Ganpati Bappa, but Neil was missing, which immediately fuelled speculation among fans. Adding to the chatter, Aishwarya also posted a picture on her Instagram stories showing that she was accompanied by her friend Ashna Kishore while bringing Lord Ganesha home and not by Neil.

Meanwhile, as soon as the pictures went online, the comment section was flooded with questions about the couple’s marriage. One user wrote, “Neil kahan hy Sachi mai divorce hogaya kya.” Another asked, “Why don’t you take pictures with Neil? Where is he and why is he not active on his insta account?” A third comment read, “Neil se divorce ho gya kya.” Another person added, “Arrrrreah mam without your husband you are celebrating this holy festival where is Neil Sir and his family.”

Adding fuel to the rumours, fans also noted that Neil and Aishwarya have not made a public appearance together for quite some time. The last time they were seen together on social media was around Holi earlier this year. Since then, while Aishwarya continues to actively post reels and updates, Neil has been relatively absent online. His last Instagram post dates back to July 16, 2025, which was also part of a paid collaboration. So far, neither Neil nor Aishwarya has commented on the ongoing divorce rumours.

Aishwarya’s Earlier Response To Separation Reports

On the other hand, back in June this year, Aishwarya had indirectly addressed the gossip through a statement on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “I have been silent for a long time. Not because I am weak but because I have been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful.” She continued, “Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements or recordings. If you have any real proof, any message audio or video of me saying these things, show it stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember just because someone is quiet doesn’t mean they have nothing to say it means they are choosing dignity over noise.”

