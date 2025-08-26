- By Aarushi Raina
Bigg Boss 19: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has been creating waves after entering the reality show Bigg Boss season 19. His gameplay is already winning the hearts of viewers. He has joined the housemates, including Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna and others. Not only his fans, but his brother-singer Armaan Malik has been rooting for him in his own style. He even shared hilarious details about Amaal, especially his snoring. He assured everyone that they will witness the 'real him' on the Salman Khan-hosted show.
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik Calls Amaal 'Rebellious, Blunt'
Taking to X, Armaan shared a still of his brother Amaal's performance at Bigg Boss 19's premiere night along with a shout-out. He wrote, "My brother Amaal has always been someone who follows his own mind and has his own way of doing things. He is rebellious, he is blunt, but his heart is pure gold. I know everyone watching the show will get to see that and witness the real him (snoring included)."
He also wished him good luck and hoped he would win the show. "Wishing him all the love and luck, ab Big Boss gaya hi hai to jeet ke hi aana @AmaalMallik," Armaan added.
Amaa's decision to participate in the show not only surprised his fans but also the Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, admitted that he couldn’t Amaal was actually entering the show. To this, the singer replied that he wanted to try something new and wanted fans to see the real side of him.
Ever since premiere of Bigg Boss 19 on August 24, the show has kept viewers intrigued with unexpected twists and turns, including a surprising secret room reveal and the first nomination task. The celebrities who have entered the house, besides Amaal, include Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sadanand and Mridul Tiwari. The contestants have already begun locking horns with each other inside the BB 19 house.
For Bigg Boss 19 updates, viewers can stream the show on Jiohotstar and watch it daily on Colors TV at 10: 30 PM.