Bigg Boss 19: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has been creating waves after entering the reality show Bigg Boss season 19. His gameplay is already winning the hearts of viewers. He has joined the housemates, including Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna and others. Not only his fans, but his brother-singer Armaan Malik has been rooting for him in his own style. He even shared hilarious details about Amaal, especially his snoring. He assured everyone that they will witness the 'real him' on the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Taking to X, Armaan shared a still of his brother Amaal's performance at Bigg Boss 19's premiere night along with a shout-out. He wrote, "My brother Amaal has always been someone who follows his own mind and has his own way of doing things. He is rebellious, he is blunt, but his heart is pure gold. I know everyone watching the show will get to see that and witness the real him (snoring included)."

He also wished him good luck and hoped he would win the show. "Wishing him all the love and luck, ab Big Boss gaya hi hai to jeet ke hi aana @AmaalMallik," Armaan added.

Amaa's decision to participate in the show not only surprised his fans but also the Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan, admitted that he couldn’t Amaal was actually entering the show. To this, the singer replied that he wanted to try something new and wanted fans to see the real side of him.