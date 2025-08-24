Bigg Boss 19 Premiere: Bigg Boss, Salman Khan's iconic TV reality show, is eagerly anticipated by the public. This reality show's 19th season will premiere in a few hours. Although the show's creators alluded to three contestants, other contestants will be seen making a big impression on the day of the premiere. Before that, however, please inform us of the time and location for Bigg Boss 19's TV and OTT.

Bigg Boss 19 has undergone a number of modifications this time around. A distinct flavour of democracy will be observed in the upcoming season, which is entirely focused on politics. A leader will be selected this season in lieu of the captain. The Bigg Boss house will reportedly be split into two parties, with elections between the parties to choose the leader.

Bigg Boss 19 Date And Time Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere is today, August 24. The Salman Khan hosted show starts at 9 PM at Jio Hotstar. The reality show will start airing at 10.30 PM on the Colors channel. Bigg Boss 19 MULTIPLE Hosts Salman Khan won't be the only host. Salman Khan is reportedly one of two new hosts that have been signed. Salman is rumored to be presenting Bigg Boss 19 alongside Karan Johar and Farah Khan. At the same time, the show's timeframe is lengthy this time. It will run for five months this time, rather than three. But the creators haven't made an official announcement yet.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Lists Numerous media sources and social media posts served as the basis for this Bigg Boss 19 confirmed competitors list 2025. Please be aware that nothing is final until the participants are revealed on the show and actually enter Bigg Boss 19 house.