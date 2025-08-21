Bigg Boss 19 Expected Contestants: As Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, gears up for its grand premiere, the show is set to follow its tried-and-tested formula of drama, glamour, and star power. Reports suggest the makers are in advanced talks with former heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson and WWE star The Undertaker to join the show as a wild-card entry. If the deal is finalised, Tyson and Undertaker could stay inside the house for about a week. With Mike Tyson’s and The Undertaker’s possible entry, Bigg Boss 19 is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about seasons in the history of the reality show.

According to a report by Bombay Times, discussions between the makers and Tyson’s team are currently centred around his fee and final dates. “We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and if all goes well, he will enter the house in October. The plan is for him to stay for a week or ten days, but the exact schedule is still being worked out,” the report revealed. The creative team of Bigg Boss strongly believes that adding an international personality will boost the show’s appeal. Over the years, global names have generated immense buzz and helped the series grab headlines. “We haven’t had international celebrities in a while, and earlier seasons greatly benefited from their presence. Someone like Tyson can bring back that excitement,” the report added.

Meanwhile, in another surprising development, a report in Dainik Bhaskar suggests that WWE legend The Undertaker might appear in the upcoming season. While there's no official confirmation yet, reports indicate ongoing talks with the show's makers. If finalised, he could enter the Bigg Boss house in November and stay for 7 to 10 days. International Celebrities On Bigg Boss Bigg Boss has often welcomed global stars to spice up the drama. Pamela Anderson's three-day stay in season 4 remains one of the most talked-about moments in the show's history. Sunny Leone, who entered in season 5, went on to successfully cross over into Bollywood. Other names like Nora Fatehi, Elli AvrRam, Sofia Hayat, Claudia Ciesla, Jason Shah, Natasa Stankovic, Veena Malik, Mandana Karimi, Abdu Rozik, and K-pop singer Aoora have also been part of different seasons. Each brought their own dose of glamour, controversy, or charm, making the show even more entertaining.