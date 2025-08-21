Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan’s hit reality show Bigg Boss is back with its 19th season, starting on 24th August. Like every year, popular faces from television, films, and OTT will be locked inside the house for more than 100 days. The show has always been more than just tasks, fights, and drama — it has also been a place where emotions run high, and sometimes, love blossoms. Over the years, Bigg Boss has witnessed several love stories. While some romances fizzled out, others turned into lifelong commitments. As the new season approaches, here’s a look back at a few couples who found love inside the house.

One of the most talked-about weddings in Bigg Boss history took place in season 4 when actress Sara Khan tied the knot with actor Ali Merchant inside the house. However, their marriage did not last long. Within two months, they filed for divorce. Sara later accused Ali of having an extramarital affair, while Ali admitted he regretted getting married on national television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Khan (@ssarakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Mercchant (@alimercchant)

Monalisa and Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also made headlines when they got married inside the Bigg Boss house in 2017. Unlike many others, their love stood the test of time. The couple is still happily married today, making them one of the show’s most successful love stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Reality TV star Prince Narula and actress Yuvika Chaudhary proved that age is just a number. Yuvika is seven years older than Prince, but their love only grew stronger after Bigg Boss. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and continue to remain fan favourites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvika chaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai

Actors Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai started dating during their time on Bigg Boss. After the show, they carried their relationship forward and married in 2016 in an intimate ceremony. Today, they are proud parents to a baby boy named Nirvair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh

Actress Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh first met inside the Bigg Boss house. Their relationship grew over the years, and after dating for 12 long years, they finally tied the knot on 9 July 2022 in Agra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Payal Rohatgi (@payalrohatgi)

ALSO READ: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Actress Gia Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Marries THIS Actor From Diya Aur Baati Hum Tv Serial | PHOTOS

With another season around the corner, fans are eager to see whether Bigg Boss 19 will give rise to more love stories. Will the house once again play cupid?