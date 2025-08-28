Ever since music composer-singer Amaal Mallik entered Bigg Boss 19, he has been captivating audiences with his gameplay and one-liners. During the premiere launch on August 24, he made some revelations about his family and health with host Salman Khan. He talked about his snoring problem and later in the latest episodes, he discussed his medical condition, revealing that he suffers from a sleeping disorder called sleep apnea. Additionally, Amaal has been open about being clinically depressed. He was seen wearing a breathing mask while sleeping, which he also joked about with other housemates.

BB 19 Contestant Amaal Mallik Suffers From Sleep Apnea During one of the episodes, Amaal opened up about struggling with sleep apnea and using a breathing machine, CPAP, to manage the symptoms. Talking about his condition, Amaal was heard saying, “I have sleep apnea. In one minute, for 15-20 seconds, I am not breathing. I get choked." Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts while you are asleep.

On the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal was seen discussing his snoring problem, where he said, “I have a sleeping disorder so people might have to deal with my snoring problems. He further added, “I think that happened because I found success a bit too early.”

This convo sure ws light bt its imp to say - When ppl say they pass away peacefully in sleep- they jst stop breathing. Sleep Apnea is deadly



my fam member has it. If you snore, cough too much in sleep- pl have a Sleep study done , yes Mask looks funny but saves ur life.… pic.twitter.com/4kEFL7Tvp2 — Ria (@Ria_SereneVerse) August 26, 2025 Amaal has been keeping his fans hooked and being cheered by them. His younger brother-singer Armaan Malik is not missing any chance to show him support from outside.

He recently joked about his snoring, too, in his post on X. Armaan wrote, "My brother Amaal has always been someone who follows his own mind and has his own way of doing things. He is rebellious, he is blunt, but his heart is pure gold. I know everyone watching the show will get to see that and witness the real him (snoring included)."