Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its premiere date and fans are waiting for Salman Khan to grace the stage once again as the host. He will be introducing the contestants of this season, which will be officially confirmed on August 24 during the grand launch. Recently, the makers shared a promo in which Salman announced a new twist to the season in the selection of contestants, namely ‘fans ka faisla’. This has put power in the hands of the audience, transforming them into active participants. The two shortlisted contenders competing for a single spot to enter Salman's show are YouTuber-content creator Mridul Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha. Ahead of the season premiere, Mridul has landed in Mumbai and shared his strategy for the house to win the trophy.

Bigg Boss 19 Shortlisted Contestant Mridul Tiwari Mridul Tiwari, a famous YouTuber, was spotted at Mumbai airport with his team, where he interacted with paparazzi and expressed his excitement for Bigg Boss 19. When asked about his strategy for the game, he responded by confirming his participation. He said, “Bhai mann se khelenge, ekdum natural."

Bigg Boss 19 Expected Contestants While the official announcement will be made on premiere day, the list of contestants circulating online suggests potential participation of Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Zeeshan Quadri, Payal Dhare, Hunar Hali, Dheeraj Dhoopar, along with social media influencers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, Mr. Faisu, Apoorva Mukhija and Pooja Gaming.

Bigg Boss Season 19 Theme The show is going to be the longest season ever compared to previous ones. Bigg Boss season 19 will bring a new theme, 'Gharwaalon ki Satta', packed with political drama inside the house. The contestants will have the power to make decisions inside the house and will be divided into two teams. The decision of the housemates will lead to intense fights and will shape the course of the show. The show reportedly will run till January 2026.