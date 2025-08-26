Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, which has been hosted by Mohanlal for the seventh consecutive year, continues to captivate viewers with its unpredictable gameplay. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 is available to view on JioHotstar if you enjoy reality TV or want to watch schemes unfold in real time. This year's contestants are taking on increasingly difficult tasks each day as the competition heats up. In surprising turn of events, housemates must obey the orders of the two new dictators in the house.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 offered the competitors to select two of them to be the house dictators. Abhilash, Gizelle, Nevin, Anumol, Oneal, and Shaitya were the six people nominated by the participants for the job. The winners and house rulers were declared to be Nevin and Gizelle.

Bigg Boss announced that these two newly elected house rulers would have the power to select who might take part in the assignment and nomination procedure for candidates this week. Things inside the house took a dramatic turn after the announcement. What more happened?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Nominations And Eliminations Abhilash and Noora were selected after they were given the power to directly recommend two people for eviction in the latest promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. The previous week, Sarika K B and Kalabhavan Sariga were expelled from the house due to a lack of audience votes. Whether a candidate will be a wildcard entry in the next several days is still up in the air. The lack of votes in the previous weeks forced RJ Bincy and Ranjeet to depart the house.

Mohanlal Enters Bigg Boss House Mohanlal went inside the house to have a look for the first time in the history of the show. For the first time, Mohanlal was performing a surprise inspection of the contenders, as he had previously only visited them on rare occasions. Mohanlal brought his robot Spikekuttan with him and left all the competitors outside.

Mohanlal returned disappointed after visiting the Bigg Boss home to check on its hygiene. After giving the bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen a thorough inspection, he went back to the floor. The game altered with this. Mohanlal questioned Aryan about using a kitchen knife to shave his face. At the time of this weekend episode event, a significant portion of the audience was commenting that Aryan, Akbar, O'Neil, Abhilash, and Gisele were acting disrespectfully toward the show.

Actors, comedians, influencers, and professionals are among the 19 participants from a variety of backgrounds in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. Aneesh Tharayil and Anumol are well-known, but there are also up-and-coming celebrities like model Renu Sudhi and attorney and content producer Shaithya Santhosh.