Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner Anumol has entered a new phase of her life. The popular South actress has married Tamil actor Bhuvanesh Rajendir in an intimate ceremony at Guruvayur Temple. The wedding was attended by close family members and loved ones. Anumol has now shared beautiful pictures from the special occasion, giving fans a glimpse of the traditional celebrations and her new beginning with Bhuvanesh.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7-Winner Actress Anumol Marries Bhuvanesh Rajendir Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 winner and actor Anumol was tied in marriage with the help of the traditional rituals carried out by Bhuvanesh Rajendran at Guruvayur Temple. They chose an intimate wedding with just their family members around. On the wedding day, Anumol wore a beautiful gold-colored traditional dress, while Bhuvanesh completed her look with the same color of his traditional attire.

Pictures of their wedding have instantly made headlines on social media. From the pictures, one can see the couple performing the rituals of marriage and holding hands as they enter into their marital life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anumol Anukutty🧸 (@anumol_rs_karthu_) ALSO READ: Sunny Deol's Old Pan Masala Ad Goes Viral Days After Saying He Won't Endorse Pan Masala And Gutkha Anumol Shares Wedding Pictures The actress turned to Instagram to let her followers take a peek at her wedding. Apart from her main wedding function, she also put up some photos and videos of some pre-wedding ceremonies. She included some clips from her haldi ceremony in her post.

Anumol shared the post with the caption “Celebrating a new beginning.” The fans and followers of the actress wished the newlyweds all the best. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anumol Anukutty🧸 (@anumol_rs_karthu_) Wedding Rumours Finally Confirmed Rumours about the wedding of Anumol and Bhuvanesh had been around for a while. But none of the two had formally announced the news till now. Recent social media updates from the couple have made all the gossip irrelevant.

The intimate wedding has now become a topic of discussion amongst fans of Anumol, especially after her success on Bigg Boss Malayalam 7. ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol's Movie Lags Behind Emraan Hashmi-Starrer On Monday Who Is Anumol? Her Television Debut And Journey Anumol is a popular South Indian actress who has worked across television and films. Anumol RS (Anukutty) began her acting journey in 2014 with the Malayalam serial Aniyathi. She gained widespread fame through hit TV shows like Star Magic and serials like Padatha Painkili before crowning her career by winning Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 in 2025.