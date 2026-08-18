Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Box Office: Independence Day box office clash between Awarapan 2 and Batwara 1947 continued to favour Emraan Hashmi’s film on Day 4. Both movies saw a drop in collections on Monday, but Awarapan 2 remained well ahead of Sunny Deol’s period drama, with the gap between the two films growing further.

Here's a detailed look at Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 box office performance: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 4 Batwara 1947 suffered a major drop at the box office on its first Monday. The film, which had shown some growth over the weekend, could not maintain the same pace as it entered the weekdays.

The Sunny Deol starrer opened with Rs 5.75 crore on Day 1 (Friday). Its collection improved on the second day, with the film earning Rs 13.50 crore. However, the movie saw a drop again on Sunday as it collected Rs 7.25 crore.

Batwara 1947 failed to clear the crucial first Monday test. The period drama earned just Rs 2 crore on August 17, marking a sharp fall after the weekend. With this, the film's four-day total stands at Rs 28.50 crore at the India net box office. Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 5.75 crore 8,721 15.0% Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 13.50 crore 8,071 34.0% Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 7.25 crore 7,239 22.0% Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 2.00 crore 6,771 11.0% Total Rs 28.50 crore — — ALSO READ - Batwara 1947 Twitter Review: Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta's Partition Drama Gets Mixed Reactions

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Awarapan 2 opened with Rs 22 crore on Friday, according to Sacnilk. The romantic action-thriller witnessed a strong 55% jump on Saturday, earning Rs 33.75 crore. However, its collection saw a drop on Sunday as it earned Rs 26 crore.

On Monday, the expected post-weekend drop was visible at the box office. Despite this, Awarapan 2 continued to maintain a steady pace and collected Rs 9.25 crore on its fourth day. With Monday's earnings, the total net collection of Awarapan 2 has reached Rs 91 crore. Day India Net Shows Occupancy Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 22.00 crore 9,033 45.0% Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 33.75 crore 10,496 55.0% Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 26.00 crore 9,403 45.0% Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 9.25 crore 10,849 22.0% Total Rs 91.00 crore — — ALSO READ - Is Emraan Hashmi's Romantic Action-Thriller Awarapan 2 Worth The Hype? Batwara 1947 vs Awarapan 2 Awarapan 2 has gotten off to a great start at the box office, fulfilling the high expectations for the follow-up. The Emraan Hashmi film has become a smash despite an anticipated decline on Monday.

Awarapan 2 has now reached nearly a century at the Indian box office following a successful opening weekend. Meanwhile, Batwara 1947 is still far behind.