Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi has been made taking inspiration from the book The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. It has been tangled into a censorship issue after the CBFC’s refusal. The film body insisted that makers to first take a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from UP CM’s office. The filmmakers have called the demand ‘unconstitutional and beyond its jurisdiction.’ The Bombay HC also observed that it needs no NOC.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said that the court will first examine the disrupted portions then rule on the petition filed by the makers. The court has ordered to submit a copy of the movie, clearly marking the scenes flagged by CBFC. The next hearing is slated to take place on August 25.

The filmmaker’s advocate, Ravi Kadam, told the court that the Central Board’s decision infringes upon the filmmakers’ right to freedom of expression. He further contended that the board had overstepped its authority by seeking an NOC. He also said that the High Court can decide their petition even though there is an alternative remedy available under the Cinematograph Act. He argued that the issue raises larger constitutional questions on artistic freedom and Censorship in India.

Also read: Anant V Joshi Opens Up About Playing UP CM Yogi Adityanath In His Biopic; Says ‘Flattered To Get This…’ A copy of the book, from which the film has taken its reference, has been submitted for reference. Senior advocate Abhay Khandeparkar, who represented the CBFC, defended the board’s stance. He asserted that it had adhered to the principles of natural justice while handling the case. He stressed that the Revising Committee also rejected the maker’s request.