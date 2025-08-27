Rumours linking BTS member Jimin and Korean actor Song Da-eun have resurfaced after a video allegedly featuring the idol went viral on social media. According to Allkpop, the video was posted on TikTok by Da-eun before it was quickly deleted, but not before spreading widely across online platforms and stirring criticism from BTS fans. The clip shows Da-eun filming outside a lift in an apartment building. As the doors open, a surprised Jimin stepped out and greeted her and stated, “Oh my. Did you know I was coming in? I came here deliberately without informing you.” Fans were left infuriated, claiming the video invaded his privacy and was shared without consent.

On X (formerly Twitter), one user reactedand said, “The video seems to be from 2019–2020, the fact that she is posting now seems more like a revenge sort of.” Another fan added, “It’s extremely invasive. Does he know she posted it?” Others accused Da-eun of a repeated pattern of posting and deleting clips linked to Jimin. “I don’t care if he dated or was friends with her. That’s not my business. What concerns me is the fact that she’s been invading his privacy for years by posting videos with him/mentioning him and deleting them in minutes. This is absolutely sick and not normal,” one fan wrote.

Daeun and Jimin are dating💛🩷 — A THREAD🧵 pic.twitter.com/LgLikCG5rK — 𝔻𝕒𝕖𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕖⁷ (@cvkkvnt) August 26, 2025 Meanwhile, speculation about Jimin and Da-eun's relationship began in 2022–23, when she shared a post from a Jamsil hotel on the same day BTS performed nearby. Earlier this year, she hinted she was dating a male "idol," further fuelling speculation. During a live broadcast, she broke down in tears and admitted the situation was causing her stress. She asked people to stop harassing her, saying her personal life should not be targeted. Jimin's girlfriend posted this video after he lied to his fans that he's "single" pic.twitter.com/yxMZMvorOo — roxi (@roxicon) August 26, 2025 On the other hand, Song Da-eun has also taken a tough stance against abusive comments. She confirmed that legal action against malicious online users would continue, stressing that simple apologies were not enough. In one emotional outburst, she said: "I hope you suffer exactly what you made my family go through. Truly. You deserve the same pain and the consequences that come with it. Honestly, I can only wish the worst for you. I'm receiving all this hate just because the idol you admire happens to love me. I didn't even make the first move. So stop targeting me. You've no idea what I could reveal if I truly lost my temper. And stop with the threats about me getting sued. No – you're the ones who should be worried about legal consequences."