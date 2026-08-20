BTS member RM aka Kim Namjoon has been removed from the Pixel Project's list of 16 Male Role Models Helping to Stop Violence Against Women. The organisation's move comes amid growing backlash over RM's recent appearance at singer Chris Brown's concert.

BTS' RM Removed From The Pixel Project's Male Role Model List Explaining its decision, The Pixel Project said, "In 2024, we included Kim Nam-Joon – better known as RM, the leader of BTS, the biggest boy band in the world."

"We did so in good faith after conducting due diligence, which showed that he had taken steps over the years to address his own internalised misogyny, support women in the arts and speak out about violence against women in intensely patriarchal South Korea," the organisation further added.

The Pixel Project noted, "The Pixel Project had been waiting for RM to issue a public statement or acknowledgement regarding the Chris Brown concert before we responded to this controversy. However, it has been a week of silence on RM’s part, and that silence is deafening."

ALSO READ: 2026 MTV VMA Nominations: Madonna, Taylor Swift Lead With Maximum Nods; BTS Receives 2 Nods; Check Full List The organisation said role models need not be perfect but must take accountability for actions that hurt others. It further noted that Brown perceived RM and Jhope's presence as their support for him and has gone after a female BTS fan for speaking out against him.

The Pixel Project continued, "Like many men who appear progressive when it comes to women, it is now clear that RM lives with a cognitive dissonance he has either not registered or examined: Many well-meaning men who read feminist books and treat the women and girls in their lives well have privilege blinkers that blind them to the ways in which the patriarchal system brutalises and fails women and girls again and again."

ALSO READ: BTS Jimin Wins Hearts With THIS Sweet Gesture For A Young Cancer Patient At US Concert | VIDEO "They are also reluctant to call out or disassociate themselves from other men who display sexism, misogyny, and violence against women, especially men whom they perceive would benefit them," it noted. Infelizmente o The Pixel Project, organização já utilizada como fonte de recursos da ONU, suspendeu o Namjoon de sua lista de modelos masculinos no combate à violência contra as mulheres. Nota oficial: "A partir de hoje, estamos suspendendo indefinidamente RM da nossa lista de… pic.twitter.com/dtNP03li8E — jini⁷ (@juridicojinniie) August 19, 2026 Why BTS RM And Jhope Are Under Fire For Chris Brown Concert Appearance? BTS members RM and Jhope have sparked controversy after their latest appearance at the Chris Brown concert. Netizens criticised the Kpop stars over associating with Chris Brown’s controversial public history. Chris Brown’s career has been marked by major musical success alongside years of legal and personal controversies. His career faced a major setback in 2009 after he pleaded guilty to felony assault involving then-girlfriend Rihanna. He has since faced several other legal disputes and allegations.