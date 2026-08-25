Ever imagined a collaboration between BTS and BLACKPINK? It will definitely be a high-energy pop track with hip-hop and R&B influences, combining BTS’ melodic style with BLACKPINK’s powerful rap-pop sound. Imagining BTS X BLACKPINK Collab BTS and BLACKPINK's dream collaboration song could open with RM and Jennie's trading rap verses. RM's deeper delivery could contrat with Jennie's flow. BTS member Jungkook and Rose could handle the emotional chorus, creating a greater impact.

BTS member Jimin and BLACKPINK's Lisa, who are known for their stage presence, could make a joint dance appearance on stage. Both are known for their distinctive performance styles, making a joint choreography sequence an obvious visual centrepiece. The collab between the duo could become one of the song’s biggest moments.

ALSO READ: ‘Namaste India’: BTS Hints At India Visit; Band Members Discuss Meeting Fans In Mumbai Jin and Rosé could take over the bridge with a softer vocal section before the track builds back into its final chorus, while Suga and Jennie could exchange verses which will bring a darker edge to the track. ALSO READ: BTS RM Removed From Pixel Project’s Role Models List; Organisation Explains Decision Amid Chris Brown Concert Row Rather than simply imagining all 11 members standing together in one music video, the more interesting question is: what kind of song could actually bring BTS and BLACKPINK’s sounds together? Instead of a joint appearance, a music video could initially show BTS and BLACKPINK in two different settings. The song could bring BTS and BLACKPINK’s worlds together, ending with all 11 members performing against a futuristic backdrop with cinematic visuals and powerful choreography.

FAQs Have BTS and BLACKPINK ever collaborated? No, BTS and BLACKPINK have not released an official song together so far. What type of music does BTS make? BTS have explored various genres, including Kpop, hip-hop, pop, R&B and EDM.