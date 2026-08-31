Mirzapur The Movie is releasing in theatres on September 4, 2026. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, among others in lead roles. The film has been passed with an ‘A’ certificate by the CBFC, but the makers were asked to make major cuts ahead of film's release.

35 Seconds Of Intimate Scenes Deleted In Mirzapur The Movie The film underwent visual changes after the CBFC asked the makers to reduce the intimate scenes by 50% through modifications to the visuals and sound. The changes affected two scenes, one before and one after the interval, resulting in 35 seconds of intimate content being removed.

The CBFC sought several changes before clearing the film. According to Bollywood Hungama, cuss words were muted at four places, while abusive language was replaced with more appropriate alternatives at six others. The dialogue “Galey se lag gar” was also modified following the board’s directions.

About the movie: Mirzapur The Movie expands beyond Purvanchal into the deserts, introducing new characters while retaining the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.