The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) allotted Mirzapur: The Movie, bringing the well-known Mirzapur world to the big screen on September 4, an 'A' certificate. Additionally, the crime thriller has a lengthy runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes (197.19 minutes).
The CBFC website states that Mirzapur: The Movie was certified on August 29.
Pankaj Tripathi plays his renowned role as Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie, while Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit, and Divyenndu returns as Munna Tripathi. The fans of the show are already more excited about the return of the main characters.
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According to the CBFC synopsis, the struggle for dominance will continue to be at the centre of Mirzapur: The Movie, with long-standing rivalries reviving and fresh dangers posing a challenge.
"The battle for Mirzapur's throne escalates as old enemies resurface and new threats emerge. Blood debts must be paid while power-hungry contenders fight to control the city's violent underworld," read the official synopsis of the movie.
With the Mirzapur criminals finally making the transition from OTT to theatres on September 4, the well-liked franchise will enter a new phase.
About Mirzapur: The Movie
The protagonists will get embroiled in a power struggle to reclaim the Mirzapur throne. Along the way, old foes will reappear, new dangers will surface, and debts will be paid with blood. Power-hungry rivals who will stop at nothing to seize complete control will dominate Mirzapur's underworld, as hinted by the Mirzapur: The Movie trailer.
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With Mirzapur: The Movie, Ravi Kishan becomes a member of the franchise where he plays a gangster. Jitendra Kumar portrays Bablu, who was earlier played by Vikrant Massey in the Prime Video series.
Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Choudhary, Sushant Singh. are also featured in Mirzapur: The Movie.
FAQ
1. Is Mirzapur: The Movie a prequel?
Yes, the movie is a prequel which brings back characters who died.
2. Who are the new characters of Mirzapur: The Movie?
Mirzapur stars Ravi Kishan, Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan and Mohit Malik as the new characters.
3. When will the Mirzapur movie release in theatres?
The movie will hit the big screens on September 4, 2026.