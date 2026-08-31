Mirzapur The Movie is all set to run in theatres from September 4, 2026. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year and is based on the hit streaming television series Mirzapur. The advance booking of the film has already begun and it has been receiving positive response.
Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking
Advance booking for Mirzapur: The Movie officially opened on August 31, 2026. Standard and premium tickets of the film range from ₹149 up to ₹2,000 depending on the city, cinema chain and show timing.
Tickets are now live across major platforms like BookMyShow ahead of the film's theatrical release. Prime locations and night slots in major metropolitan areas have seen rapid booking, with some high-demand premium seats reaching up to ₹1,800–₹2,000.
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About the movie: Mirzapur The Movie expands beyond Purvanchal into the deserts, introducing new characters while retaining the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues.
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The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.
FAQs
Are there any new additions to Mirzapur The Movie?
Jitendra Kumar joins the cast, alongside new antagonist/challenger forces played by Ravi Kishan.
Is it a prequel or continuation?
Mirzapur The Movie features an original story tying deeply into the power struggles and origin rivalries over the throne of Mirzapur.