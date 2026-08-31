Mirzapur The Movie is all set to run in theatres from September 4, 2026. It is one of the most-anticipated movies of the year and is based on the hit streaming television series Mirzapur. The advance booking of the film has already begun and it has been receiving positive response.

Mirzapur The Movie Advance Booking

Advance booking for Mirzapur: The Movie officially opened on August 31, 2026. Standard and premium tickets of the film range from ₹149 up to ₹2,000 depending on the city, cinema chain and show timing.

Tickets are now live across major platforms like BookMyShow ahead of the film's theatrical release. Prime locations and night slots in major metropolitan areas have seen rapid booking, with some high-demand premium seats reaching up to ₹1,800–₹2,000.

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About the movie: Mirzapur The Movie expands beyond Purvanchal into the deserts, introducing new characters while retaining the franchise’s signature intensity, dark humour and iconic dialogues.

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