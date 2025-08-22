Celina Jaitly has openly talked about her challenging journey through pregnancy and loss, demonstrating remarkable strength and resilience. After her first successful twin pregnancy with Winston and Viraaj, she faced immense grief during her second twin pregnancy. When Celina was expecting for the second time, she lost one of her twin child, leaving her shattered from within. Recently, the actress visited her late son Shamsher’s grave with his twin brother Arthur. The actress opened up about her painful journey and took it to her social media to express her feelings.

Celina Jaitly posted a photo of herself with her son Arthur and penned a heartwrenching note in the caption, which started with a line that read, “I Wished I Could Save Him… But I Couldn’t.” The note further continued, “Had Lost my dad in my 6th month of #twinpregnancy & we were still reeling from the fact that Arthur’s twin brother Shamsher had been diagnosed with a hypoplastic heart.”

The actress revealed that it was the same doctor who had done the fetal scan for Winston Viraaj, who was scanning her at the time of her second pregnancy in Dubai. “During Arthur & Shamsher’s scan he suddenly went silent for 20 mins, then asked us to return the next day with a colleague present. The following day his smile was gone, the mood somber…” her note continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial) Celina's note further revealed that the next day, when she visited the doctor, he dropped a shocking news to her. The doctor explained that one of the twins had developed a rare congenital heart condition where the left side of the heart doesn't develop properly, making it unable to pump blood as it should. Despite seeking help from top doctors across Dubai, London and India, Shamsher's condition was incurable. "The most difficult part... was not being able to do anything while I was pregnant," she shared.

The actress continued to explain how she wished to take medicines or wished for a surgery that she could go through to save her child. But nothing worked, as the chance of survival was very low. But her post also resonated with hope and gratitude, as it mentioned, "God did not leave us empty-handed. I often think what life would have been had Shamsher survived. Seeing the older twins' camaraderie, I feel Arthur misses that deeply."