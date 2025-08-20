- By Swati Singh
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 06:08 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce dominated headlines for several reasons. With the cricketer exiting the courtroom wearing "be your own sugar daddy" t-shirt to Dhanashree exiting from the back door, among others, several highlights sparked controversies. But, what actually happened behind the closed doors during the hearing? Here is a detailed explanation:
Dhanashree was heartbroken hearing the final verdict
In a conversation with Humans Of Bombay podcast, Dhanashree said, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first."
Chahal walks out of court wearing "sugar daddy" t-shirt
Dhanashree revealed that Yuzvendra Chahal was the first one to walk out of court after the final verdict was announced. "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this," she said.
"Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?)" she went on to state.
ALSO READ: Faissal Khan Says Aamir Khan 'Can't Deny' His Extramarital Affair With Jessica Hines: 'I Have Proof...'
Yuzvendra Chahal visited the court for his divorce proceedings wearing a Tshirt with a quote: "BE YOUR OWN SUGAR DADDY"— Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) March 20, 2025
We all underestimated Chahal. Man deserves more respect. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7HZBXxeAbX
Dhanashree reveals her parents supported her throught the divorce process
She said, "My parents kept reminding me that this is not who you are. To even take that decision requires a lot of courage. Knowing that you are with someone who is more powerful than you, to even come to that decision of leaving that partnership requires a lot of courage, and my parents remind me of that every day. They kept telling me how proud they are that I made this decision. It's not easy."
ALSO READ: ‘Are Bhai, WhatsApp Kar...’: Dhanashree Verma Slams Yuzvendra Chahal For Wearing 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' T-shirt
Dhanashree reveals how she and her family dealt with negativity
During the divorce proceedings, Dhanashree revealed that her family used to receive questions from the relatives which became tough to deal with at a certain point. "There were days when my mother would actually give up and feel sad, and there were times when my parents kept their phones away. It was so overwhelming and not required because already parents feel so much pressure from society. And then when they have to deal with something like this, how do they fix that? There were days I had to strictly tell them Don't use your phones, stop answering calls," she said.