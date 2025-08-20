- By Tapapriya Dutta
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s divorce has been one of the most talked-about controversies of the year. The duo, who have created a name for themselves in their individual fields, made headlines for their personal life this time. Not only that, but they were also becoming a centre of criticism on social media for their separation news. In their last hearing of divorce, the cricketer was seen wearing a T-shirt which read, ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’, which caught the attention of netizens. Chahal, in a podcast, revealed that it was a way of sending a message to the world and his ex-wife. Now, Dhanashree Verma broken her silence on the matter.
In a podcast with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree recalled, “I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first.”
Dhanashree also reacted to Chahal’s Sugar Daddy T-shirt and said, “You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this.” She further reacted to Yuzvendra’s intentional move to wear that Tshirt. Verma added, “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the T-shirt?).”
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma got married in December 2020 in Gurugram. Their love blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Chahal was taking dancing lessons from Dhanashree. According to their petition, they got separated in June 2022. This year in February, they filed a joint petition seeking divorce by mutual consent, which was granted in March.