- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh led spy action thriller Dhurandhar is one of the much awaited films of the year. The intriguing first look of the film was unveiled on Singh’s birthday this year, which created a wave on social media for the actor’s intense and intriguing look. Now, reports suggest that the trailer of Dhurandhar has cleared CBFC certification and got U/A 16+ rating as of now. Photo of the certification has been go viral on social media, which has fueled the excitement among the audience about the trailer. The trailer release date of Dhurandhar has not been announced yet. As per social media pages, the trailer will have a runtime of 2 minutes and 42 seconds.
#Dhurandhar has been certified UA 16+ The trailer is of 2.42 mins long #RanveerSingh #AdityaDhar pic.twitter.com/4JrfdME15b— ೀ (@sapphiirepixie) August 22, 2025
What Is The Expected Plot Of Dhurandhar?
As per reports, the film is based on true events. Reports also suggest that it is a spy thriller which draws inspiration from real-life national security operations. It might be linked covert missions of India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Though the makers have not made any confirmation about these claims.
Who Are In Dhurandhar?
The film will be led by Ranveer Singh and the supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It has been presented by Jio Studios and it is B62 Studios production. Dhurandhar has been written, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has been backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.
What Happened On Sets Of Dhurandhar?
If reports are to be believed, around 100 crew members were rushed to a hospital in Leh due to mass food poisoning on August 17. Later, the reports were dismissed and it was revealed that ‘there was a local contamination issue which led to this.’
Also read: Daisy Shah Recalls Salman Khan Covering Her With Blanket As Her Dress Was Too Short: ‘He Found My Dress Little Weird’
When Is Dhurandhar Releasing In Theatres?
As announced earlier, the movie is set to release on big screens on December 5, 2025. So, are you excited to watch the Dhurandhar on silver screens.