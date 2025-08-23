What Is The Expected Plot Of Dhurandhar?

As per reports, the film is based on true events. Reports also suggest that it is a spy thriller which draws inspiration from real-life national security operations. It might be linked covert missions of India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Though the makers have not made any confirmation about these claims.

Who Are In Dhurandhar?

The film will be led by Ranveer Singh and the supporting cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. It has been presented by Jio Studios and it is B62 Studios production. Dhurandhar has been written, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film has been backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.