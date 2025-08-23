- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Daisy Shah made her acting debut with the 2014 movie Jai Ho opposite Salman Khan. The duo shares a cordial relationship with each other and is fond of each other’s work ethic. Recently, Shah shared how Salman liked to support the women working on his set and try to create a safe environment for them. Daisy also mentioned that Salman does not believe women shown as ‘showpieces’ in his films. He recalled that once on the set, the superstar asked her to cover with a blanket because her dress was too short.
In an interview with Hauterrfly, Daisy Shah said, “For him, ladki ko jitna dhakoge, utni hi zyada sundar dikhegi (a woman will look more beautiful if you cover her up). There was this one outfit that I was supposed to wear… This was supposed to be a scene in the morning when I had just woken up. He found my dress to be a little weird so he said, cover her in a blanket.” The actress further mentioned, “according to him, that night dress was a little too short.”
Happy 50th to this beautiful soul! I am blessed to have u as a friend, mentor and a guardian @BeingSalmanKhan. 😇🙏🏼🌟 pic.twitter.com/NRtwE6HFG6— Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) December 27, 2015
This is not the first time someone has talked about Salman’s protective nature. Earlier in an interview with Sidharth Kannan, Palak Tiwari said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, Salman sir had a rule: ‘every girl on my set, the neckline should be here, all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’.”
She then added, “He’s a traditionalist. Of course, he’s like, ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno,’ but he’s also like my girls should always be protected. If there are men around who he doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, the girl should be safe, always.”
Coming back to the work front of Daisy Shah, she has done several hit films like Hate Story 3, Race 3 and Mystery of the Tattoo to name a few.