- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Sat, 23 Aug 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
The Trial Season 2 OTT Release: Kajol’s popular series is back with another season after gaining popularity in 2023. It is the official remake of the American show The Good Wife. This time, the second season of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha promises more drama and thrill. In the trailer, Kajol’s character Noyonika is asking for a divorce from her husband and continues to fulfil her dream as a Lawyer. On the other hand, her husband can be seen joining politics and contesting for elections. He needs Noyonika’s support for fighting for the polls but she has been asked to leave her husband to be in the firm. The trailer culminates with Kajol walking with confidence, as if she has made a major decision in her life.
When And Where To Watch The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha Online?
Kajol’s web series The Trial:Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 is slated to release on JioHotstar on September 19. The OTT platform wrote on X, “Pyaar aur dhoke ke iss trial mein, Noyonika khud ko chunnegi ya apne farz ko? Season 2 of The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha starts streaming on 19th September.”
About The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha Season 2
Apart from Kajol, the show also marks the return of Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha and Alyy Khan in pivotal roles. Asrani and Karanvir Sharma will join as the new cast members. Notably, the show will have an OTT clash with Aryan Khan’s show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which is releasing on September 18.
In a statement, Kajol shared what to expect from the second season of The Trial Season 2. She said, “The trailer offers just a glimpse of the emotional storm Noyonika is about to walk into. This season is darker, deeper, and far more personal, she’s not just fighting legal battles, she’s fighting to keep her world from falling apart! What I love about Noyonika is that she doesn’t have all the answers, but she keeps going with grit, vulnerability, and heart. Stepping back into her shoes felt like revisiting an old wound that never really healed.”