Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday has allegedly followed OnlyFans Model account. A Reddit user has shared a screen recording of Panday's IG following list which includes the model. The actor's account has followers, including Ahaan's mother and Alaya F, Aneet, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Khushi Kapoor, among others.

A viral post on Reddit claimed, "Ahaan Panday is following some OnlyFans models from his private account. This is just one account, he is following some more, and all are recent follows, as most of these models went active in August only."

However, now, the alleged private account no longer follows the model. Several netizens reacted to the same with one writing, "Bro just unfollowed her which means he keeps lurking on this sub." Another comment read, "He can unfollow as much as he likes, but this sub won’t forget," a comment read, “Saiyaara tu toh badla nahi hai."

On the professional front, Panday made his feature debut alongside Aneet Padda in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. He is scheduled to appear next in an untitled action-romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, featuring Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Aaishvary Thackeray, with a targeted release in 2027.

FAQs What is Ahaan Panday's upcoming movie? Ahaan Panday is all set to star in an action-romance movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Are Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday real siblings? No, Ananya Panday and Ahaan Panday are not real (immediate) siblings; they are first cousins.