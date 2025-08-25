- By Aarushi Raina
Avneet Kaur has been in the headlines lately after fans noticed Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had “liked” a post from a fan page of the actress featuring her vacation photos. This activity took the internet by storm, leading to an increase in Avneet's followers. Within hours, screenshots spread widely, sparking debate among Kohli's fans. Since the incident, she has been the topic of discussion. Amid this ongoing controversy, Avneet seemingly commented on Virat accidentally liking her Instagram post during promotions of her film Love In Vietnam.
Virat Kohli, known for maintaining a low-key profile outside of cricket grounds, eventually issued a clarification through Instagram stories after his liking a post created a buzz. He mentioned the platform's algorithm for the reason behind the 'like', revealing that there was "no intent behind it".
His post read, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”
Now, months later, Avneet Kaur has finally addressed this most-talked-about incident online. During the trailer launch of her upcoming film Love In Vietnam, when the actress was asked about receiving attention and appreciation from big names online, she responded by saying, “Milta rahe pyaar, bas. Aur kya bolun main. (Let the love keep coming, what more can I say?)"
Following the 'Like' controversy, netizens believed that Avneet Kaur and Virat Kohli were at the same Wimbledon match. The cricketer attended the match with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma. Photos of the event emerged online, sparking a new debate.
Meanwhile, Avneet is all set to enthral audiences in her upcoming movie Love in Vietnam alongside Shantanu Maheshwari. The makers unveiled the trailer on August 25. This musical love story, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, also stars Kha Ngan, Gulshan Grover, Farida Jalal, Raj Babbar, and Saqib Ayub. It is all set to release theatrically on 12th September 2025.