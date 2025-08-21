Apoorva Mukhija Controversy: Apoorva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, is embroiled in yet another controversy following accusations of cheating from her ex-boyfriend. Utsav Dahiya composed a song on their exchanges and the fact that she did not help him. And now, Jannat Zubair, her best friend from The Traitors has joined the list of those who unfollowed her on the internet, including Anunay Sood, Rida Tharana, and Sufi Motiwala.

Apoorva Mukhija and Jannat Zubair were frequently spotted referring to one another as 'best friends' following the popularity of The Traitors. But the former's decision to unfollow the latter abruptly created a lot of online buzz. Jannat Zubair unfollows Apoorva Mukhija (Image: Instagram) Utsav Dahiya, Apoorva Mukhija's ex-boyfriend, also released a song called 'Cute Little Red Flags' against her at the same time as all of this. He charged that she was attacking him in front of her audience and that she was using her fan base as a weapon against him. The song also asserted that she had cheated on him by giving him the similar flowers that the other man she was seeing had given her. Apoorva Mukhija has not yet responded to all of these accusations yet.

Sufi Motiwala UNFOLLOWED Apoorva Mukhija Recently, Sufi Motiwala recently confirmed through his Instagram stories that he and Apoorva were no longer friends. He explained that he had not used her clout to gain influence, in fact he mentioned that she didn't care if he was hurt. He wrote, "No more lies. I've received a lot of texts saying that I've taken clout from Apoorva, and I've left her. I've literally never collaborated on a reel with her and have been on her YouTube twice, both of which were her content pieces entirely."

Sufi Motiwala added, "So no I’m not sorry I didn’t use her for clout (incase u forgot we were on the same show without knowing each other I don’t need her clout) I wanted to be friends with Apoorva not the rebel kid when there was no accountability constantly for how I was being treated I distanced myself."