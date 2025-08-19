10 Digital Stars Of India: Over the years, the rise of the digital era has changed the way Indians consume entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle. The nation of billions is witnessing the prominent rise of social media influencers in the digital landscape. Now, digital stars are known in almost every household across the nation. From beauty and fashion influencers to reel stars and YouTube icons, these content creators are stealing hearts, making headlines and building fortunes. With millions of fans supporting them, brand endorsements and their collaboration with Bollywood, they are incredibly famous all over India.

Now, let’s take a look at the digital stars that are dominating social media platforms with their influence, according to Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 list. List Of Top 10 Digital Stars Of India: Rank Name Handle Age City Category 1 Nancy Tyagi @nancytyagi___ 20 Delhi Fashion & Lifestyle 2 Sakshi Keswani @beingsuku 22 NA Comedy 3 Danny Pandit @dannyypandit NA Pune Comedy 4 Dharna Durga @dharnaaaaa 24 Delhi Comedy 5 Mahesh Keshwala @maheshkeshwala 28 Mumbai Comedy 6 Harshita Gupta @soharshi_ 29 Gurgaon Comedy 7 Rajvardhan Grover @rajgrover_in 17 Saharanpur Comedy 8 Apoorva Mukhija @the.rebel.kid 23 Mumbai Comedy 9 Tarini Peshawaria @tarinipeshawaria 34 Jakarta, Indonesia Beauty 10 Kiran Dutta @yourbongguy 29 Kolkata Comedy Who Are The Top 10 Influencers In India? . 1. Nancy Tyagi Just at the age of 20 years, Nancy Tyagi made a name for herself and made history with her Cannes debut in 2024 by wearing her self-stitched dress. Fashionista’s social media presence is all about her hand-crafted outfits and fearless red-carpet fashion, styling tips and big brand collaborations.

Digital Stars of India (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran) 8. Apoorva Mukhija Who doesn’t know The Rebel Kid? Her real name is Apoorva Mukhija. She is all about edgy comedy, bold and unapologetic opinions, sometimes Get Ready With Me videos, and mostly rant videos. People also get intrigued by the expensive life that she has built for herself.