- By Ridam Sharma
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 06:59 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
10 Digital Stars Of India: Over the years, the rise of the digital era has changed the way Indians consume entertainment, fashion, and lifestyle. The nation of billions is witnessing the prominent rise of social media influencers in the digital landscape. Now, digital stars are known in almost every household across the nation. From beauty and fashion influencers to reel stars and YouTube icons, these content creators are stealing hearts, making headlines and building fortunes. With millions of fans supporting them, brand endorsements and their collaboration with Bollywood, they are incredibly famous all over India.
Now, let’s take a look at the digital stars that are dominating social media platforms with their influence, according to Forbes India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2024 list.
List Of Top 10 Digital Stars Of India:
|Rank
|Name
|Handle
|Age
|City
|Category
|1
|Nancy Tyagi
|@nancytyagi___
|20
|Delhi
|Fashion & Lifestyle
|2
|Sakshi Keswani
|@beingsuku
|22
|NA
|Comedy
|3
|Danny Pandit
|@dannyypandit
|NA
|Pune
|Comedy
|4
|Dharna Durga
|@dharnaaaaa
|24
|Delhi
|Comedy
|5
|Mahesh Keshwala
|@maheshkeshwala
|28
|Mumbai
|Comedy
|6
|Harshita Gupta
|@soharshi_
|29
|Gurgaon
|Comedy
|7
|Rajvardhan Grover
|@rajgrover_in
|17
|Saharanpur
|Comedy
|8
|Apoorva Mukhija
|@the.rebel.kid
|23
|Mumbai
|Comedy
|9
|Tarini Peshawaria
|@tarinipeshawaria
|34
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|Beauty
|10
|Kiran Dutta
|@yourbongguy
|29
|Kolkata
|Comedy
Who Are The Top 10 Influencers In India? .
1. Nancy Tyagi
Just at the age of 20 years, Nancy Tyagi made a name for herself and made history with her Cannes debut in 2024 by wearing her self-stitched dress. Fashionista’s social media presence is all about her hand-crafted outfits and fearless red-carpet fashion, styling tips and big brand collaborations.
Digital Star of India (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran)
2. Sakshi Keswani
Sakshi Keswani, who is popularly known as Suku, has proved that to be an actor, you just need a platform and determination. Her relatable storytelling, epic characters and phenomenal acting have made almost everybody her fan.
Digital Stars of India (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran)
3. Danny Pandit
Danny Pandit hails from Pune. His craft is so strong that he knows how to churn content from mundane frustrations into humour that steals hearts.
4. Dharna Durga
Delhi-based Dharna Durga’s satirical take on Indian life and Indian Families is wildly popular across social media. The girl is famous for her exaggerated characters and witty sketches she plays on social media.
5. Mahesh Keshwala
Mahesh Keshwala is widely famous as Thugesh. His social media content is majorly social commentary and humorous takes, which keep his long list of followers entertained.
6. Harshita Gupta
Harshita Gupta is known for her offbeat sense of humour. She has a humorous take on almost everything from family dynamics to life in general. She's a true case study of how relatability can bring mass digital interaction. The diva has also come up with her debut book, named Unloved: The Art of Moving On.
7. Rajvardhan Grover
The youngest on the lot, at the age of just 17, Rajvardhan Grover has impressed people with his comedy reels. A small-town boy has showcased the power of social media, which can bring anyone into the light with the right strategies and hard work.
Digital Stars of India (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran)
8. Apoorva Mukhija
Who doesn’t know The Rebel Kid? Her real name is Apoorva Mukhija. She is all about edgy comedy, bold and unapologetic opinions, sometimes Get Ready With Me videos, and mostly rant videos. People also get intrigued by the expensive life that she has built for herself.
Digital Stars of India (Image Credit: The Daily Jagran)
9. Tarini Peshawaria
Tarini Peshawaria is a beauty content creator from Jakarta, Indonesia, is thriving on the Internet. Her knowledge of beauty, fashion, and self-care makes her one of the most established digital influencers of her time.
10. Kiran Dutta
The list of top 10 digital stars in India is concluded with Kiran Dutta. He is popularly known as The Bong Guy. Through his content, he significantly promotes his culture with the help of humour.
The list of these top 10 digital stars of India showcases the diversity of the Internet. From beauty, fashion, to comedy, these content creators are success stories and inspirations who have redefined entertainment in the modern world. With an audience of millions, these creators are standing out with their strong voices, unique content and art of performance. These Digital influencers are truly shaping the digital future of India.