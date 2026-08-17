South Indian superstar Nayanthara has found herself at the centre of widespread social media speculation after images surfaced online showing her with a completely shaven head outside a temple. The pictures triggered intense online debate, with fans wondering whether the actress had tonsured her head at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of the grand theatrical release of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups.

Did Nayanthara Go Bald At Tirupati Temple Ahead Of Toxic's Release? The viral pictures showing Nayanthara in a bald look are completely fake and artificial intelligence (AI) generated. Social media users quickly identified the manipulation, pointing out AI-generated artifacts and watermarks present on the images. The original photos used to create the fake look stem from Nayanthara's actual visit to the Tirumala temple earlier in April, where she was accompanied by her husband, director Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/AuJUurZLrt — sabas csk (@saba9361) August 16, 2026 Social media users were quick to call out the altered imagery online, "Haha nice try but next time please remove the Ai watermark" Another user remarked, "Heroines won't shave head for anything!! Definitely it's Ai"

Nayanthara Breaks Tradition For Toxic Trailer Launch Known across the industry for maintaining a strict policy against attending promotional events, Nayanthara made a rare exception for Toxic. Attending the film's official trailer launch event in Bengaluru alongside co-star Yash, the actress explained her decision to step out for promotions.

Addressing the audience, Nayanthara stated, "It's not that I don't want to attend promotional events; it's just that I'm not very good at it. So I stay away from it. But this was special for so many reasons, but I think it's just Yash. He just made a call, and it was enough for me to just attend the event. And also it is very special because of the kind of vision these people have."

Recalling her initial hesitation to take up the project directed by Geetu Mohandas, Nayanthara revealed, "When she (Geetu) called me for this film, I wasn't sure, I said, 'No, I don't think I want to do the film.' So she asked me some 10 million questions so I said okay, it's fine. You can come and narrate it to me. And from the time she narrated it to me, I was like, who is this woman? Who is this director that we have not seen? You are going to witness something incredible."

Nayanthara Upcoming Projects Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups features Yash in the lead alongside an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The action thriller is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 26, 2026.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Thalapathy Vijay’s Last Film Online? In addition to Toxic, Nayanthara is currently shooting for SVC63 in Mumbai alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the big-budget action film marks her second Hindi feature following Jawan and is scheduled for a 2027 theatrical release. Her future lineup also includes Mookuthi Amman 2, Dear Students, Rakkayie, and Mannangatti Since 1960.