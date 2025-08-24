Emily In Paris Season 5 : The filming of Netflix’s hit romantic comedy series Emily in Paris resumed in Venice just two days after the sudden and tragic death of assistant director Diego Borella. Despite the heartbreaking circumstances, Lily Collins and her fellow cast members returned to the set, determined to complete the upcoming season. The production had begun in Italy on 15th August and was originally scheduled to wrap up by 25th August, ahead of its Netflix premiere on 18th December. However, tragedy struck on 21st August when 47-year-old Borella collapsed while working at the historic Hotel Danieli. Despite immediate medical attention, he was pronounced dead around 7 PM local time.

Local media reported that Borella suffered a sudden heart attack. Paramount Television Studios confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement and said, "We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the 'Emily in Paris' production family. Our hearts go out to the individual's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Meanwhile, a native of Venice, Borella had built a respected career as both a director and writer. He studied in Rome, London, and New York, and also worked in the fields of visual arts and literature. His death has left a deep impact on colleagues, friends, and those who worked closely with him. Just days before his passing, the cast, including lead actress Lily Collins, had been sharing light-hearted moments from Venice on social media. On 19th August, Collins posted a cheerful picture with co-star Ashley Park on a boat and wrote, "Joy ride to and from work with the best..." Earlier, she had shared snapshots of Venice’s canals, calling it "A very Venetian getaway." Those posts reflected the joyful atmosphere on set before the tragedy.

On the other hand, the mood on set shifted dramatically after Borella’s passing. Still, production resumed quickly, with the cast and crew focusing on completing Season 5 within the planned schedule. Collins was later spotted filming scenes with Eugenio Franceschini, Ashley Park, and Paul Forman on a boat in Venice.