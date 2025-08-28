Draupathi 2: On the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of Draupathi 2 unveiled the much-awaited first-look poster of the film. Directed by Mohan G, the upcoming historical drama will see actor Richard Rishi step into the role of King Veera Simha Kadavarayan, a character deeply rooted in both history and folklore. The poster has already created a buzz as it brings back the director-actor duo, who previously collaborated on Draupathi in 2020. While the film’s title hints at being a continuation of the earlier project, it is still unclear whether Draupathi 2 will directly follow the storyline of the original.

The striking poster was shared with the caption, "The Hoysala emperor of the South, Third Veera Vallala, and the Kadavarayar kings of Senthamangalam: a legacy of bravery, sacrifice, and blood-soaked history.” Set against a rich historical backdrop, Draupathi 2 promises to deliver a gripping narrative filled with heritage, sacrifice, and high drama. The film is being bankrolled by Sola Shakkaravarthi under the banner of GM Film Corporation. Music will be composed by Ghibran Vaibodha, while Philip R Sunder has been roped in as the cinematographer. Devaraj will take charge of editing the film. Although the makers have not yet revealed much about the cast beyond Richard Rishi, they have confirmed that the project is slated for a 2025 theatrical release. Specific details about the storyline are also being kept under wraps, which has only increased the curiosity surrounding the film.